BofA: Some 4-7% more downside in chips into Apple earnings

Semiconductor stocks could head another 4-7% lower with several factors weighing on the sector, BofA Merrill Lynch says.

The SOX chip index is still positive for 2018, but is off 11% since March 12 and has further down to go, analyst Vivek Arya writes. Various issues including rough earnings, trade fights and market volatility have "soured the mood." (h/t Bloomberg)

Running lower so far today: AMD -1% ; INTC -0.6% ; STM -0.8% . Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is rebounding, up 0.8% .

That might play itself out by the time Apple (AAPL -3.1% ) reports earnings on May 1, considering the Taiwan Semi-led sell-off under way now.