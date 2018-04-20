Stocks weak out of the gate; weak Apple view weighs on techs

Stock indices edge lower in early trading, as strong earnings from industrials GE and Honeywell were offset by declines in tech stocks; Dow -0.1% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.6% .

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% and France's CAC +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.5% .

In U.S. corporate news, GE opens +5.8% after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues while reaffirming its full-year guidance, but Apple -2.3% after Morgan Stanley warned that iPhone sales for the June quarter would disappoint.

Also, Honeywell +1.2% after beating both top and bottom line estimates and raising its guidance, but Skechers -26.6% following weak guidance.

Most of the major S&P industry sectors are lower, led by techs ( -0.6% ), but financials +0.3% , extending yesterday's 1.5% rally.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps higher at 2.93%.