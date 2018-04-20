Associated Banc-Corp up 8% post Q1 results

Associated Banc-Corp reports Q1 revenue of $300.2M (+15.3% Y/Y).

Average loans & deposits were $22.1B & $23.7B both up 10% Y/Y respectively; where NII was $210M (+16% Y/Y); NIM of 2.92% improved 8 bps from 2.84% Y/Y.

LTD ratio was up 344 bps to 95.74% & shareholders equity ratio was 11.13% up 33 bps Y/Y; provision for credit losses scaled down to zero from $9M; also NPL & NPA were $208.6M & $232.6M down 20% & 15% Y/Y respectively.

The acquisition of Bank Mutual was integral to Associated's Q1 results; it added $1.9B of loans & $1.8B of deposits to the company.

