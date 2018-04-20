NightFoodbegins national licensing of Half-Baked marijuana edibles brand

NightFood Holdings (OTCPK:NGTF +8.4% ) entered into its first licensing agreement under the powerful Half-Baked brand trademark.

“We were looking for a licensing partner that could deliver a great product, had a strong reputation, and a team that we felt we could grow with for a long time to come,” offered CEO Sean Folkson. “This initial run will enable us to get a feel for the space, the relationship, and how the brand and products might be received. Long-term, the plan is much bigger. We think Half-Baked is simply the best brand name in the space.”

Press Release