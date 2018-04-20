Transunion up 10% after earnings beat, guidance boost, deal announcement

Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.57 was up 34% Y/Y, and topped estimates by a nickel. Adjusted EBITDA grew 18% to $203M, with flat margin of 37.7%.

U.S. Information Services revenue up 21% Y/Y to $342M. International revenue up 15% to $96M (up 11% constant currency). Consumer Interactive revenue up 12% to $118M.

Full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised 13-14% to $845M-$855M, with adjusted EPS raised 26-28% to $2.37-$2.41.

Company announces an agreement to purchase U.K.-based credit bureau Callcredit for $1.4B.

