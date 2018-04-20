Morgan Stanley cautiously bullish into Apple report; OTR Global downgrades

Ahead of Apple's (AAPL -3.3% ) May 1 earnings, Morgan Stanley has trimmed its Q2 iPhone unit expectations to 34M vs. Street consensus for 43M, and sees lower revenue accordingly: $46B vs. Street estimates closer to $61B.

Analyst Katy Huberty expects in-line EPS, but cut her fiscal 2018 target to $11 from $11.60 and fiscal 2019 to $13.80 from $14.

That's the most cautious that long-time bull Huberty has sounded, MSCO notes. (h/t Notable Calls)

But she's still bullish: Buy any dip after the report as Apple's likely to increase capital returns by $150B, Huberty says, after seeing post-tax reform excess cash coming in at $163B over three years and $50B in run-rate increase. She has a Buy rating and $200 price target, implying nearly 20% upside.

Meanwhile, OTR Global has cut Apple to Mixed from Positive on a dimming China outlook. IPhone orders look normal for most sources, but big Chinese channels are switching to local vendors in Q2 amid intensifying competition.

