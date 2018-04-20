Brandywine Realty Trust edged higher on following Q1 result, narrows outlook

Q1 FFO of $0.32/share, net income of $0.25/share includes gains on property sales of $0.21/share.
Core portfolio of 88 properties comprising 15.7M sq. ft. 92.3% occupied and 94.2% leased as on March 31, 2018.
The company signed ~406K square feet of new and renewal leases.
The tenancy retention ratio was 51%.
1Q18 rental rate growth increased 10.5% as renewal rental rates increased 9.7% and new lease/expansion rental rates increased 11.9% .
FY18 outlook: Core occupancy at 94-95% by year-end and 95-96% leased.
Net income $0.29-0.37; FFO $1.34-1.42.
Prior: Brandywine Realty Trust FFO in-line, beats on revenue
BDN +1.2%
