Margins a concern in the footwear sector

The footwear sector is getting a hard look from investors after Skechers (SKX -26.9%) disappointed with its guidance for 2018. Analysts say the company's aggressive push to grow sales led to supply chain inefficiencies. Operating margins were also down at Steven Madden (SHOO +0.5%) in Q1, although the retailer ended up topping Q1 EPS estimates.
Notable sector decliners: Caleres (NYSE:CAL) -3.0%, Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) -2.0%, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) -1.4%.
