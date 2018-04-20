Margins a concern in the footwear sector

The footwear sector is getting a hard look from investors after Skechers (SKX -26.9% ) disappointed with its guidance for 2018. Analysts say the company's aggressive push to grow sales led to supply chain inefficiencies. Operating margins were also down at Steven Madden (SHOO +0.5% ) in Q1, although the retailer ended up topping Q1 EPS estimates.

Notable sector decliners: Caleres (NYSE:CAL) -3.0% , Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) -2.0% , Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) -1.4% .

