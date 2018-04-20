Exponent flat on Q1 results.

Exponent (EXPO +0.1% ) reports Q1 revenue of $96.5M (+14.7% Y/Y) & revenues before reimbursements of $90.7M (+12.6% Y/Y).

Operating margin was up 499 bps to 22.4%; EBITDA increased by 25% Y/Y to $23.5M; net income of $20.3M (+22.3% Y/Y).

The company paid $6.7M in dividends & closed the period with $178.6M in cash equivalents & short-term investments.

Outlook 2018: revenues before reimbursements to grow in the mid to high single digits; EBITDA margin to decline by 50~100 bps, as compared to 2017 & consolidated income tax rate between 22~23%.

