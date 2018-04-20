Reuters: Lockheed to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan

Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.1% ) plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its export-banned F-22 Raptor and advanced F-35 Lightning II aircraft, Reuters reports.

LMT has discussed the idea with Japanese defense ministry officials and will make a formal proposal in response to a request for information after it receives permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology, according to the report.

Japan’s air force currently flies the F-15J, based on the Boeing F-15; and the F-2, based on LMT's F-16; both designs are decades old.

The decision on whether to release parts of the highly classified aircraft designs and software to help Japan stay ahead of Chinese advances will test Pres. Trump’s promise to overhaul U.S. arms export policy.