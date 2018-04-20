Comcast, Charter start joint venture for wireless operating platform

Advancing some earlier talks, Comcast (CMCSA -0.2% ) and Charter (CHTR -0.2% ) have formed a 50-50 operating platform partnership aimed at shoring up the back end of their nascent wireless service offerings: Comcast's Xfinity Mobile and Charter's Spectrum Mobile.

While offering separate brands (and maintaining separate relationships with device makers and separate customer-facing operations), the two will work together to build an efficient and scalable platform to power customer sales and support, device logistics and warehousing, and billing.

That can serve as systems interface for both current and future MVNO partners, they say.

Charter is initially funding the joint venture to reflect costs that Comcast has already invested; then the two companies will equally fund operations.

Each company will supply two directors to a four-person board.