Vistagen down 11% on mixed esketamine data

Nano cap VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN -11.2% ) continues its slide in apparent reaction to a study published in The American Journal of Psychiatry that showed mixed results in major depressive disorder (MDD) patients treated with NMDA receptor antagonist esketamine. Shares have sold off 20% since then.

Esketamine produced a short-term treatment benefit (four hours, 24 hours) in a scale called MADRS which went away by day 25. The treatment effect on suicidal thoughts was evident at hour 4 but apparently vanished by hour 24.

VistaGen's lead candidate, Phase 2-stage AV-101, is also an NMDA receptor antagonist.

Previously: VistaGen Therapeutics initiates Phase 2 study of AV-101 for MDD (April 5)