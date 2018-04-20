MLB and NBA want a cut of sports betting

Major League Baseball and the NBA plan to sell their shares in daily fantasy sports companies DraftKings (NASDAQ:DDAY) and FanDuel (DUEL) as a decision on legalized sports betting in the U.S. draws closer. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the federal sports betting ban by the end of June.

By selling there stakes in the daily fantasy game operators, the MLB and NBA will be in a stronger position to lobby states and Congress.

Looking down the road, the two sports league are looking for a cut of the betting handle on pro sports in the U.S. if the SCOTUS decision is favorable. Where's the NFL on the issue? Reports indicate that the NFL will spring to life on sports betting after waiting to see how the federal-level ruling plays out.

