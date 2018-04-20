AT&T launches '5G Evolution' speeds in 117 new markets

AT&T (T -0.2% ) has launched its partial-step "5G Evolution" technology in parts of 117 new markets, bringing total markets served to 141.

That tech offers theoretical peak speeds on supported devices of up to 400 Mbps.

The 5G Evolution markets are foundational for a mobile 5G service offering that AT&T is promising to bring out before the end of 2018.

It's also making LTE-LAA available in parts of three markets (Boston, Sacramento, Calif., and McAllen, Texas), bringing that total to seven markets; that tech can deliver theoretical peak speeds on supported devices of up to a gigabit per second.