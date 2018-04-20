Hugoton Royalty Trust will not pay April distribution

Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGT -6.2% ) says it will not pay a cash distribution to unitholders for April due to the excess cost positions on all three of its conveyances of net profits interests.

Most prominently, sponsor XTO Energy says higher budgeted development costs in the current month, primarily due to the projected drilling of four horizontal wells in Oklahoma H2 2018, caused costs to exceed revenues by $1.55M on properties underlying the Oklahoma net profits interests.

HGT also did not pay a distribution in March.