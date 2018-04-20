RealPage to acquire ClickPay

RealPage (RP -0.5% ) has announced agreement to acquire ClickPay, a comprehensive electronic payment platform servicing 2.3M units across the multifamily, HOA, condominium and co-op segments of real estate.

The acquisition price of $218.5M is composed of $76.3M in shares of RealPage common stock and $142.2M in cash.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, ClickPay possessed revenue of over $22M with negligible Adjusted EBITDA contribution.

RealPage estimates that ClickPay will contribute revenue of $23M for the remainder of 2018, representing 2018 revenue growth of ~45%. ClickPay is expected to be immaterial to RealPage’s 2018 Adjusted EBITDA. However, the company expects to achieve revenue and expense synergies that will be accretive to its long-term revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion objectives.

Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage: "I believe ClickPay and our recent acquisition of On-Site together unlock a significant opportunity to attract, convert and retain renters for clients utilizing property management systems outside of the RealPage ecosystem.”