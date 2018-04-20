Apple jitters lead markets lower

Apple is down another 3.3% this session, with investors perhaps cashing in some chips ahead of the company reporting its January quarter.

That move is leading a 1% decline in the Nasdaq and a 0.6% drop in the Dow and S&P 500.

Notably in the green are General Electric, up 3.4% after a Q1 beat, and Wells Fargo, up 1.7% after removing the overhang of a couple of government probes by agreeing to pay a $1B fine.

The 10-year Treasury yield continues to rise, up another 2.5 basis points today to 2.94%.

Previously: Morgan Stanley cautiously bullish into Apple report; OTR Global downgrades (April 20)

Previously: BofA: Some 4-7% more downside in chips into Apple earnings (April 20)