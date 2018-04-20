Sanchez Energy -13% on lower than expected Q1 production

Sanchez Energy (SN -13.2% ) sinks after Q1 total production of nearly 7.3M boe, or 80,572 boe/day, comes in below the company's expectations.

SN says production was hurt by a weather-related disruption, a temporary third-party bottleneck in natural gas takeaway capacity, and certain operational impacts stemming from the testing of a variety of completion methods across the asset base.

SN says drilling activity currently consists of eight drilling rigs and four completion crews and will be reduced to four drilling rigs and two and a half crews in Q3; it maintains FY 2018 capex guidance of $420M-$470M.

For Q2, SN expects production of 80K-84K boe/day.