More on Acme United's Q1 results

Acme United (ACU -2.4% ) reports U.S. segment net sales rose 13% in Q1, mainly due to market share gains in first aid and safety, growth in Westcott office scissors, and strong performance from the Camillus, DMT, and Cuda knives and sharpening tools.

Canada net sales grew 12%, primarily due to gains in the school and office channel and higher sales of Camillus knives.

European net sales advanced 27%, mainly due to new customers in the office products channel, growth of DMT products, and strong e-commerce demand for these products.

Gross margin rate improved 10 bps to 38.2%.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenues: ~$140M; Net income: $5.7M; Diluted EPS: $1.53.

