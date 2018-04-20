IBM, Exxon, J&J among expected dividend hikes next week

According to Bloomberg BDVD, the following S&P 500 names are seen hiking dividends next week: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to $0.49 from $0.45, FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to $0.18 from $0.165, Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to $1.40 from $1.28, Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to $0.18 from $0.15, IBM (NYSE:IBM) to $1.60 from $1.50, Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to $0.30 from $0.29, J&J (NYSE:JNJ) to $0.88 from $0.84, Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) to $0.13 from $0.10, Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) to $0.27 from $0.25, Travelers (NYSE:TRV) to $0.75 from $0.72, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to $0.75 from $0.50, Xilnx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to $0.37 from $0.35, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) to $0.79 from $0.75, and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) to $0.24 from $0.20.

S&P 1500 stocks hiking next week is here