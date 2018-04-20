Fluor wins contract for integration of Marathon Petroleum refineries

Fluor (FLR -1.3% ) is awarded a contract for engineering and procurement work on Marathon Petroleum's (MPC +0.2% ) South Texas Asset Repositioning program for MPC's 571K bbl/day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas; financial details are not disclosed.

FLR says it will include further integration of MPC’s former Texas City refinery into the adjacent Galveston Bay refinery - now the second largest refinery in the U.S. - to improve the facility’s efficiency and reliability by increasing residual oil processing capabilities, upgrading the crude unit and integrating facility logistics.

FLR also is providing engineering, procurement, and construction management services for the reconfiguration to enable the Galveston Bay refinery to achieve the EPA’s updated Tier 3 gasoline sulfur standards.