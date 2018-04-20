Ethan Allen, Legg Mason among S&P 1500 stocks seen hiking payouts

According to Bloomberg BDVD, the following S&P 1500 stocks (but not in the S&P 500) are expected to hike dividends next week: Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) to $0.25 from $0.24, Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) to $0.59 from $0.57, Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to $0.07 from $0.06, Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) to $0.21 from $0.19, Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to $0.115 from $0.1075, First Financial (NASDAQ:FFIN) to $0.20 from $0.19, Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX) to $0.08 from $0.075, Great Western Banc (NYSE:GWB) to $0.23 from $0.20, Idex (NYSE:IEX) to $0.44 from $0.37, Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to $0.30 from $0.27, Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) to $0.30 from $0.28, Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) to $0.28 from $0.26, Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to $0.08 from $0.07, UGI (NYSE:UGI) to $0.2625 from $0.25, Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to $0.27 from $0.26.

