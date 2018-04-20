Cherokee plunges 28% post Q4 results.

Cherokee (CHKE -28.7% ) reports Q4 revenue of $6.88M (-17.8% Y/Y) of which Cherokee was $2.4M; Hi-Tec $2.7M ; Tony Hawk $1.4M & Flip Flop Shops was $0.4M.

Operating loss of 41.4M; net loss of $45.16M reflecting the impact of a one-time impairment charge of $35.5M

Due to the company’s transition from its previous DTR license agreement with Target Corporation to a wholesale model, adjusted EBITDA of FY decreased by 73.8% to $3.9M; cash & equivalents was down 62% Y/Y to $3.2M & debt was $49.5M.

Fiscal 2019 Outlook: Cherokee Global Brands is updating its guidance for its fiscal year ending February 2, 2019, which accounts for the transition of Hi-Tec’s indirect sales to a licensing model; revenues are anticipated to be to $$29~31M; adjusted EBITDA $8~10M & SG&A run rate expected ~$21M.

