Xunlei promotes improved blockchain infrastructure; shares +7.2%

Xunlei Limited (XNET +7.2% ) has launched ThunderChain -- an improved blockchain infrastructure the company says can concurrently conduct millions of transactions per second.

"An optimized practical byzantine fault tolerance (PBFT) is adopted by ThunderChain as its consensus model which results in low latency and makes it possible to generate one block per second," Xunlei says.

It's also announcing a partnership with InfoQ to host a Blockchain Applications Global Challenge, featuring cash prizes for winning developer teams along with the opportunity to earn angel investments.