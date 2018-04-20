U.S. total rig count, oil rigs both rise in Baker Hughes survey

The total U.S. rig count rose by 5 to 1,013, identical to last week's gain, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.

Oil rigs account for the entire increase, gaining 5 to 820, while gas rigs are unchanged at 192; one rig is classified as miscellaneous.

May WTI crude -0.2% at $68.20/bbl, stabilizing from earlier losses but little changed as a result of the drilling rig data.

