SunTrust discloses possible data theft

The company is offering free identity protection after disclosing a now ex-employee may have given information for about 1.5M customers to a criminal third party.

SunTrust (NYSE:STI) says it became award of the issue in February, and late last week learned an employee may have tried printing the information in hope of sharing it outside of the bank.

According to the lender, names, addresses, phone numbers, and account balances may have been exposed, but Social Security numbers, account numbers, passwords, and driver's license information were not.

Shares are down 0.45% on the session despite a sizable earnings beat this morning.

