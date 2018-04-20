Broadcast stocks slide as FCC takes flak over Sinclair-Tribune rulings

Local broadcaster stocks are slipping as judges press the FCC over rule changes tied to Sinclair Broadcast Group's (SBGI -4.1% ) proposed $3.9B buyout of Tribune Media (TRCO -3.6% ).

Lower today: Nexstar Media Group (NXST -4.8% ); Gray Television (GTN -3.3% ); Tegna (TGNA -4.8% ); CBS -2.7% .

Judges at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals are questioning why the communications agency reinstated a rule that let station owners count just part of their audience against a national reach limit of 39%.

That "UHF Discount" (linked to an obsolete broadcast standard) is key to the approval of a Sinclair-Tribune deal that would extend Sinclair's reach to 72% of American households.

The FCC looks likely to lose in the case, and possibly unanimously, a Bloomberg analyst says.