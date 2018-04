JD.com (JD -4.6% ) is lower for a third day alongside a one-third cut to estimates by Credit Suisse.

The firm has reduced its estimate for 2018 earnings by 33% as it faces higher costs from logistics, R&D and investments. Analyst Thomas Chong also cut 2019 earnings estimates by 15%. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's keeping an Outperform rating on the stock, along with a couple dozen other analysts.