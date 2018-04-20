Navios Maritime Midstream +14% after double upgrade at J.P. Morgan

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP +14.1% ) surges after J.P. Morgan awarded the stock a two-notch upgrade to Overweight from Underweight with a $6 price target

JPM's Noah Parquette says he has become more constructive on a crude tanker recovery in 2019, and NAP joins International Seaways (INSW +2.3% ) as the analyst's favorite way to play a potential recovery; Ardmore Shipping (ASC +0.6% ) remains his top pick in product tankers.