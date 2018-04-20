Muted response to Synchrony Financial earnings beat

Bulls might have expected a nice rally today, as Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) for most of this year has had to deal with worries over credit quality, and the Q1 report showed no deterioration.

BTIG's Mark Palmer notes the reserve build of $164M was well below guidance of $200M-$225M, and the 30+ delinquency rate of 4.52% fell 15 basis points from the previous quarter. While adjusted net charge-offs of 5.9% were high, management reiterated full-year guidance for this metric to stay in the 5.5-5.8% range.

He reiterates his Buy rating and $44 price target ( 25% upside ).