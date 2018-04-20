Reuters: ArcelorMittal set to win EU approval for Ilva acquisition

ArcelorMittal (MT +0.3% ) is on track to gain antitrust clearance for the European Union to acquire the Ilva steel plant in Italy after agreeing to sell some significant assets across Europe, Reuters reports.

MT reportedly has offered to sell its only galvanized steel plant in Italy, as well as units in Romania, Macedonia, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Belgium - a far bigger package of sales than originally planned.

The European Commission, which has been concerned that the deal could reduce competition in some flat carbon steel products and result in higher prices for customers in southern Europe, is scheduled to decide on the deal by May 23.