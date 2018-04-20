Valeritas teams up with Glooko for more complete diabetes management solution; shares up 54%

Thinly traded nano cap Valeritas Holdings (VLRX +53.7% ) is up on a healthy 42x surge in volume on the heels of its announced partnership with diabetes data management provider Glooko.

Under the terms of the deal, Valeritas will provide V-Go SIM users with Glooko's cloud-based mobile and web diabetes data management platform which enables diabetics to track and analyze their care plan and share data with healthcare providers.

V-Go SIM is an accessory to the V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery product designed to provide communication to the patient's smart device. The company says it remains investigational with U.S. approval expected in H1 2019.