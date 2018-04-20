Cnooc books strongest Q1 revenue since 2014

China's Cnooc (CEO -0.2% ) says Q1 revenues rose 10.8% Y/Y to 42.54B yuan ($6.76B), its highest revenues for a first quarter since 2014, largely due to a rebound in international oil prices.

Cnooc’s Q1 natural gas revenues rose more than 12% Y/Y to 4.5B yuan as realized gas sales prices rose 7.8%, while crude oil production slipped to 99M barrels from 100M barrels in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to declines at domestic fields; total net production of 120.1M boe represented a 0.8% Y/Y increase.

Capital spending rose to 9.66B yuan in the quarter, up more than 11% Y/Y.