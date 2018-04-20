Myomo perks up ahead of 60 minutes report on MIT Media Lab; shares ahead 12%

Nano cap Myomo (MYO +11.9% ) has rallied over 20% since yesterday in apparent response to an upcoming 60 minutes piece on MIT's Media Lab schedule to air this Sunday, April 22 at 7:00 pm ET.

Media Lab is famous for leading edge technology development, including robotics and advanced prosthetics.

Myomo's product is the MyoPro, refined at MIT, a powered brace to support the arm and enable movement of both the arm and hand. The company licensed two key patents from there covering the technology in 2006.