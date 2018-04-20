Ericsson logging biggest one-day gain since 2002; Cowen upgrades

Investors in Ericsson (ERIC +16.9% ) who've stuck through a mediocre year are breathing with relief today as the stock joins today's top tech gainers, with its biggest single-day move up since 2002.

Cost cuts are kicking in at the telecom firm, which beat expectations and sharply narrowed its losses even though sales fell yet again (by 9%).

Analysts expected a net loss of 1.74B kronor; Ericsson logged a loss of 837M kronor (vs. a loss of 10.1B kronor a year ago).

Cowen responded by upgrading ADRs to Market Perform from a previous Underperform. The firm boosted its price target to $7 from $3; after closing yesterday at $6.65, ERIC is up to $7.76 today.

