Twitter's delayed Ad Transparency Center now launching in summer

Dinged by a BuzzFeed story criticizing Twitter (TWTR +0.8% ) for being slow to unveil its promised Ad Transparency Center, CEO Jack Dorsey says the company is aiming to launch by summer.

Twitter said in October that the center would launch in "coming weeks." "Where is it?" BuzzFeed asks.

On Twitter, natch, Dorsey replies "Was definitely a mistake for us to say 'in the coming weeks.' Our fault."

"It’s at least months of work, and we are aiming to launch by summer. Important for us to get this right," Dorsey continues.

The company also experienced an outage today caused by an "internal issue" that led to people being unable to tweet for "about 30 minutes." That issue was resolved, the company says.

