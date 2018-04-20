Solid Bio clawing back from clinical hold-stoked selloff; shares up 11%

Solid Biosciences (SLDB +11% ) is up, albeit on light volume, as it continues its clawback from the almost 60% drop about a month ago when the FDA suspended its clinical trial supporting DMD candidate SGT-001 after the first patient was hospitalized.

Shares have come back over 77% since bottoming at $6.83 on March 29 as investors take positions in anticipation of the FDA lifting the Clinical Hold.

Previously: FDA places Solid Biosciences' DMD study of lead candidate SGT-001 on clinical hold due to adverse event in first patient; shares down 57% premarket (March 15)