Ford Motor to review some WPP-held advertising business

Still reeling from the departure of longtime leader Martin Sorrell, WPP (WPP -1.5% ) is taking another shot as Ford Motor Co. (F -1.2% ) has decided to put parts of its giant advertising account up for review.

WPP has been the incumbent for Ford advertising through a dedicated agency GTB. And the Ford account generates more than $500M/year in revenue for WPP. But other firms can now compete to steal away some business.

Ford had been re-evaluating its marketing model for months, the WSJ says.

“We value the talented and creative women and men at WPP,” a Ford spokesman says. “They are trusted partners and curators of the Ford brand.”

WPP will retain its account with Ford in China as well as the U.S. dealer business, among other areas.