Verizon, AT&T fall on report DOJ is probing collusion (updated)

Verizon (VZ -1.8% ) and AT&T (T -1.3% ) have taken a sudden tumble on a New York Times report that the Justice Dept. has opened a probe into collusion.

The DOJ is looking into potential coordination between the two companies and industry standards group GSMA to hinder consumers from easy switches of their wireless carriers, according to the report.

That would have been accomplished by thwarting "eSIM" technology, which lets people remotely switch providers without inserting a new SIM card into their device.

The two carriers are being charged with working with the GSMA on standards that would let them lock devices to their network in spite of eSIM, in a way that hurt mobile competition.