P&G gets two downgrades after disappointing Q1 results

Procter & Gamble (PG -1.2% ) shares extend yesterday's post-earnings downturn, dropping more than 5% in two day, and Barron's reports that analysts are weighing in with largely negative reviews.

Argus Research cuts shares to Hold from Buy, saying PG’s growth has not increased as much as expected despite divestitures and the company continues to lose market share amid intense competition that has weighed on margins.

Deutsche Bank also downgrades PG to Hold from Buy while slashing its price target to $80 from $88, similarly concerned about the slow pace of recovery.

Also, Morgan Stanley maintains its Equal Weight rating and $80 price target, warning that PG's fundamentals will remain challenged because of sales trends in the U.S., and Stifel reiterates its Hold rating as sales and earnings likely will be challenged throughout FY 2019.