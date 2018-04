Turkish Airlines says it will buy engines from GE Aviation (NYSE:GE) for up to 30 new Boeing (NYSE:BA) aircraft it will order, Reuters reports, citing a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange.

Turkish Airlines says it chose GE Aviation's GEnx-1B74/75 type engines for as many as 30 B787-9 planes it will purchase from Boeing, according to the report.

The airline said last month that it would buy up to 30 of the Boeing aircraft, as well as another 30 A350-900 planes.