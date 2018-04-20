Implications from Soliris patent ruling in Brazil likely immaterial says Alexion

In a statement, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) says the Patent Office ruling in Brazil presumably opening the door for the production of a generic form of top seller Soliris (eculizumab) refers to a "mailbox" patent that expired in 2015, adding that it has pending patent applications there.

The matter pertains only to Brazil which represents a low single-digit percentage of global sales. The company says it needs to evaluate the court's decision before responding.

A mailbox patent pertains to a World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement called TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) which member countries have to agree to when joining the WTO. The agreement provided for a transitional period for developing countries like Brazil to introduce patent protection for pharmaceutical and other products beginning on January 1, 1995, the date Brazil joined the WTO, even though a decision to grant could be delayed until January 1, 2005. The "mailbox" term refers to such patent applications that were "stored" awaiting a decision to grant.