Sunrun wins Florida PSC vote remove roadblock to consumer solar leasing

Sunrun (RUN +4% ) is poised to sell more rooftop solar panels in Florida after the state's Public Service Commission votes to allow homeowners the right to lease the company's solar systems.

Utilities such as NextEra Energy (NEE -1.1% ) have been the only entities that can legally sell electricity in Florida, but Sunrun challenged an interpretation of the policy and the Florida PSC ruled today that the company’s 20-year solar-equipment leases do not constitute a retail sale of electricity.

“Florida was already going to be a growth market,” says Bloomberg analyst Hugh Bromley, and today's ruling “could supercharge that.”