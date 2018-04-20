Xerox +4% after word of talks to renegotiate Fuji deal

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) finished up 4% to its highest point in a month after a CNBC report that the company's in active talks with Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY) to renegotiate the January deal that gave Fuji control.

Lawyers for Fuji said in court that the two companies are in active talks over the transaction. That could mean anything from changing it to an outright purchase of Xerox to changing up the special dividend, among other possibilities.

The deal's drawn heavy fire from Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, who filed suit.

Earlier this week, Deason said "As they say in Texas, Xerox and Fuji are 'swinging a short stick hard' in this case ... If [Xerox Chairman Robert] Keegan is concerned with 'omissions' and 'distortions,' then why are he and [CEO Jeff] Jacobson redacting facts as big as Texas that are highly material to me and other long-term and long-suffering shareholders -- just like they did with the crown-jewel lockup?"

