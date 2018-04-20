FAA expected to call for emergency inspections of popular jet engine

|By:, SA News Editor

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to issue an emergency airworthiness directive as soon as today calling for stepped up inspections of the CFM56-7B jet engine used on this week's fatal Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) flight, according to  multiple reports.

The inspection requirements for the popular engines made by GE-Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) joint venture CFM International reportedly would extend beyond what the agency had previously proposed.

A fan blade broke off the engine during Tuesday's flight, triggering a chain of events that shattered a window on the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737-700 aircraft, even though the engines are certified to be able to withstand a broken fan blade without causing major damage.

Update: CFM International issues a service bulletin calling for expanded inspections within 20 days of engines similar to one involved in this week's fatal accident.

Other relevant tickers include AAL, DAL, UAL, ALK, JBLU

