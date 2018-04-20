FAA expected to call for emergency inspections of popular jet engine

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to issue an emergency airworthiness directive as soon as today calling for stepped up inspections of the CFM56-7B jet engine used on this week's fatal Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) flight, according to multiple reports.

The inspection requirements for the popular engines made by GE-Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) joint venture CFM International reportedly would extend beyond what the agency had previously proposed.

A fan blade broke off the engine during Tuesday's flight, triggering a chain of events that shattered a window on the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737-700 aircraft, even though the engines are certified to be able to withstand a broken fan blade without causing major damage.

Update: CFM International issues a service bulletin calling for expanded inspections within 20 days of engines similar to one involved in this week's fatal accident.

Other relevant tickers include AAL, DAL, UAL, ALK, JBLU