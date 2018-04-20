Stocks fall as investors warily eye rising bond yields

Stocks fell for the second straight session, widening their losses in the afternoon as the S&P 500 breached its 50-day moving average (2,687).

The selling was broad-based, with 10 of 11 S&P 500 sectors finishing in the red, as tech (-1.5%) and consumer staples (-1.7%) were the worst performers while financials (+0.1%) finished at the top of the sector standings with a slight gain.

The three major indices still managed to finish higher for the week, with the Dow gaining 0.4%, the S&P rising 0.5% and the Nasdaq advancing 0.6%, but the back-to-back surely left a bad taste in investors' mouths going into the weekend.

Apple led techs lower, tumbling 4.1% following analyst warnings that iPhone sales could slow in the coming months, which flowed from weak guidance offered yesterday by Taiwan Semi that was partially attributed to softer smartphone demand.

The financial sector was helped by a steepening of the yield curve, as the 2s10s spread ticked 2 bps higher to 51 basis points, up from 42 basis points on Tuesday; the benchmark 10-year yield rose 4 bps to 2.95%, its highest level in more than four years.

U.S. WTI crude oil eked out a 0.1% gain to settle at $68.38/bbl.