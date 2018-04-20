Cheniere seeks funding for third unit at Corpus Christi LNG export terminal

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) says it has engaged more than two dozen financial institutions to help it arrange as much as $6.4B in financing for a third liquefaction train at its Corpus Christi LNG export facility, and it expects to make a final investment decision on the unit by the end of June.

The company plans to amend and upsize its existing ~$4.6B of credit lines to increase the available commitments to fund part of the costs of building three trains at Corpus Christi and a related pipeline.

Corpus Christi LNG's first two trains already are being built, and Platts reports the market believes Cheniere will build the third based on strong signals sent by the company after securing long-term agreements with buyers supporting about two-thirds of the capacity of the unit.