Report: Apple, device makers behind DOJ probe of telecom collusion

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the 500-pound gorilla behind a Justice Dept. probe of the big four wireless carriers that dented their stocks this afternoon, Bloomberg is saying, and multiple device makers are said to have complained about potential coordination.

The DOJ started an investigation into whether AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) might be colluding to thwart "eSIM" technology that eases switching from carrier to carrier, The New York Times reported, sending their stocks into a decline before they partly recovered by the close. CNBC said it learned that Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) received DOJ requests as well.

The probe is also looking into whether industry standards organization GSMA was part of the collusion.