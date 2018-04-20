Stanley Black & Decker -6% after Q1 report but MKM Partners still says Buy

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) tumbled to the bottom of the S&P 500 today with a 6.7% shellacking after beating Q1 earnings estimates but cutting its 2018 GAAP EPS guidance to $7.40-$7.60 from a previous range of $7.80-$8.00, citing the impact of the acquisition of Nelson Fastener Systems as well as a one-time tax charge.

SWK continues to expect 2018 non-GAAP EPS of $8.30-$8.50, although the midpoint falls short of the $8.44 analyst consensus estimate.

MKM Partners says the Q1 beat in top-line growth was driven primarily by foreign exchange and segment margins generally below expectations, but it maintains its Buy rating, "encouraged by SWK's ability to beat earnings in a tough input cost environment and expect to see improvements as the year progresses due to anticipated price increases and the Craftsman rollout."