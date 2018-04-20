Report: U.S. probing brakes of 1M Ford sedans

A probe into sedans made by Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is expanding to cover a million cars as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration looks further into faulty brake parts, Bloomberg reports.

The investigation now covers 2006-2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans, along with 2006-2011 Mercury Milans. That's about 1.03M cars, expanding on an initial look into 2007-2009 Fusions and Milans.

The faulty parts in the antilock braking system's hydraulic control unit could cause longer stopping distances, an issue linked to 26 crashes, according to the report.

Ford hasn't declared the issue an "unreasonable risk to safety," which would prompt a recall.